101 jobs are cut at Nova Southeastern University

Nova Southeastern University cut its administrative staff with 101 layoffs on Friday, but no faculty members lost their jobs, officials said Saturday.

The reductions affected 2% of the 5,000 employees at the private university based in Davie. The job duties of the affected employees are being shifted to remaining staff. The individuals who were laid off are receiving severance packages, continued health insurance benefits, and career transition services, said Brandon L. Hensler, executive director of public relations and marketing communications.

