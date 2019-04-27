Broward County

Police cars with flashing lights are usually hard to miss. Not for one distracted driver

Davie Police car crash 19-027085 from Davie Police Department on Vimeo.

Oops!

On Friday night, Davie police officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 16600 block of Griffin Road and they were quite visible.

Multiple marked Davie police units were stopped on the road with emergency blue and red overhead lights on and piercing the black night sky.

But that didn’t stop one driver from plowing into the rear of one of the cop cars.

“Luckily, the officer was not in the vehicle and the other driver was not injured,” spokesman Sgt. Mark Leone said in his release of the police video.

So how does someone crash into the back of a police car with its lights a-flashing?

“By her own admission, the driver said that she was distracted while using an app on her mobile phone,” Leone said.

