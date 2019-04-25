Police need your help to find two men who they say punched and robbed an autistic man

An autistic man was sitting on a lounge chair near the Beach Place retail complex when two men approached him, asking for money.

When the man hesitated, because he was confused by their question, the two suspects punched him several times in the face and forcefully stole his phone, Fort Lauderdale police said.

The attack happened at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on the beachside of A1A. After the pair hit the man they ran off. He had several cuts on his face, police said.

The department released an alert and surveillance video on Wednesday asking for help to find the two suspects.

If you have information about this incident you can call Fort Lauderdale Det. E. Kirtman at 954-828-6070.