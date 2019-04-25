Broward County

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down a chunk of southbound U.S. 27 as rush hour starts

A crash that left a tractor-trailer on top of a car has shut down southbound U.S. 27 lanes between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road in Broward County as Thursday’s rush hour starts.

Pembroke Pines police say westbound Pines Boulevard near U.S. 27 also is closed.

Sigalert.com puts the crash, which happened around 6 a.m., at a half mile north of Pines Boulevard.

Take Interstate 75 or Northwest 172nd Avenue to get south instead.



David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
