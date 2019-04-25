Tractor-trailer crash shuts down a chunk of southbound U.S. 27 as rush hour starts

A crash that left a tractor-trailer on top of a car has shut down southbound U.S. 27 lanes between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road in Broward County as Thursday’s rush hour starts.

Pembroke Pines police say westbound Pines Boulevard near U.S. 27 also is closed.

Sigalert.com puts the crash, which happened around 6 a.m., at a half mile north of Pines Boulevard.

Take Interstate 75 or Northwest 172nd Avenue to get south instead.

The southbound lanes of US 27, south of Pines Blvd., are closed due to a traffic crash. Expect traffic delays. Use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ROIQmsIl88 — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) April 25, 2019