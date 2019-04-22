Woman takes electronics from Target twice. Can video help stop her from striking again?

Police looking for thieves accused of stealing thousands of dollars in electronics from Target Miramar Police Department released a video hoping someone will identify the suspects of stealing thousands of dollars in electronics by attempting to walk out of a Target without paying. There is a $3,000 reward. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miramar Police Department released a video hoping someone will identify the suspects of stealing thousands of dollars in electronics by attempting to walk out of a Target without paying. There is a $3,000 reward.

Working together, two women loaded up carts full of electronics at a Miramar Target and tried to leave without paying, video shows.

A store security guard stopped them at the door, but they got away.

A few months later, one of those women hit the same store again, police say. This time she left with over $3,000 in electronics.

On Monday, police released store surveillance video of the women in hopes of stopping them before they strike again.

The first incident happened at about Jan. 29 at the Target Superstore, 16901 Miramar Parkway. Police were called after the Loss Prevention Supervisor tried to stop the women from leaving. The video shows the store security guard grabbing onto one of the women’s shopping carts and knocking it over.

A second woman then barged through the door with her cart full of electronics, and the loss prevention employee couldn’t stop her, the video appears to show. Police did not say whether the second woman was able to steal the merchandise.

At about 12:30 p.m. April 20, the store called police again, this time to report that a .woman stole about $3,300 worth of merchandise. The woman then walked out where a man in a dark-colored Honda or Toyota was waiting for her, police said. They loaded the merchandise into the car and left.





The store told police it was the same woman who was seen taking electronics in January.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).