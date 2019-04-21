Broward County

An opossum came out best in an incident involving a cop, the cop’s cruiser and a tree

CBS4

A police officer was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a Sunday morning accident in his cruiser, Sunrise police said.

As Officer Jordan Pacheco headed home after his shift, he swerved to miss an opossum, Sunrise officer Jordan Yarborough said. This resulted in Pacheco’s cruiser hitting a tree in front of Auto Collision Tek and other businesses in a strip mall in the 5300 block of Nob Hill Road.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
