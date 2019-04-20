A body is found on a roadway. BSO wants to know if the man was knowingly struck

Northwest 18th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park, Florida. Google Maps

Broward sheriff’s deputies are investigating an early-morning traffic death in Oakland Park that may be a hit-and-run.

Joy Oglesby, a Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said a body was found in the roadway in the 1800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. “The investigation is in the preliminary stages, and detectives are trying to determine if the man was knowingly struck,” Oglesby said.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit was on the scene. Three lanes of the roadway were closed for hours but traffic is moving again.

If you have information about the crash you can call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



