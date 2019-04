A multi-car crash and car fire near the Hollywood Boulevard exit of Interstate 95 shut down the southbound side of the highway at the start of Thursday morning rush hour.

Updated: Crash in Broward on I-95 south at Exit 20 Hollywood Blvd, all lanes blocked. Last updated at 06:56:19AM. https://t.co/XOhVDydPRr — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) April 11, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Another crash in the area, on Pembroke Road, occurred around the same time, further gumming up traffic in the area.

Drivers heading south should take U.S. 1 or U.S. 441 at least to Hallandale Beach Boulevard.