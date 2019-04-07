Broward County
An alligator was spotted near a busy intersection. Cops came to the rescue
An alligator was no match for Pembroke Pines police.
The eight-foot gator was spotted near the “heavily trafficked” intersection of Flamingo Road and Taft Street on Friday.
A trapper called police for some backup.
“Several of our officers were required to help remove the gator from the canal, and load it safely into the trapper’s vehicle,” the department said in a Facebook post.
Officers took a moment to pose with the gator, whose mouth had been taped shut.
The reptile was safely removed and relocated.
The department had a message to residents via Twitter: “As a reminder, alligators are native species to South Florida. Please only contact [Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission] regarding a nuisance alligator if it is presenting a danger to others.”
Anyone who spots an alligator of concern is asked to call the FWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.
