An alligator was spotted near a busy intersection. Cops came to the rescue

Pembroke Pines police removed an 8-foot alligator from near busy intersection April 5, 2019. Pembroke Pines police

An alligator was no match for Pembroke Pines police.

The eight-foot gator was spotted near the “heavily trafficked” intersection of Flamingo Road and Taft Street on Friday.

A trapper called police for some backup.

“Several of our officers were required to help remove the gator from the canal, and load it safely into the trapper’s vehicle,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Officers took a moment to pose with the gator, whose mouth had been taped shut.

The reptile was safely removed and relocated.

The department had a message to residents via Twitter: “As a reminder, alligators are native species to South Florida. Please only contact [Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission] regarding a nuisance alligator if it is presenting a danger to others.”

Residents: if you see an alligator that is presenting a danger to the surrounding area, please contact the FWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. Contact 911 for any emergencies. 2/ pic.twitter.com/zAaYKUciQu — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 5, 2019

Anyone who spots an alligator of concern is asked to call the FWC Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.