Student stabbed at Coral Springs High School, cops say

One student was stabbed in the parking lot of Coral Springs High School Friday afternoon, police said.

Coral Springs police said two students got in a fight after school in the back parking lot at around 3 p.m. The altercation led to stab wounds.

The student who was stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The other student was not hurt and was detained by police, officials said.

Investigators did not release the names of the students and said the motive was still unclear.

