Broward County

Student stabbed at Coral Springs High School, cops say

One student was stabbed in the parking lot of Coral Springs High School Friday afternoon, police said.

Coral Springs police said two students got in a fight after school in the back parking lot at around 3 p.m. The altercation led to stab wounds.

The student who was stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The other student was not hurt and was detained by police, officials said.

Investigators did not release the names of the students and said the motive was still unclear.

Monique O. Madan

Monique O. Madan covers breaking news and immigration; she previously covered local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a 2018-2019 Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. Madan was on the award-winning team that earned first place for its 2018 breaking news coverage of the bridge collapse at Florida International University. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston.
