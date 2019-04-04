High school on code red lockdown as Coral Springs police look into suspicious incident

Coral Springs police are investigating “a suspicious incident” at J.P. Taravella High School, and the school is on a Code Red lockdown.

Police may be looking for a man in a gray hoodie who was carrying a tan bag. Police did say, however, there are no “Immediate threats” currently and encouraged parents to monitor the Coral Springs PD’s Twitter feed for updates.

#BreakingNews We are working a suspicious incident @ JPT HS. There is no immediate threats at this time. Parents are encouraged to monitor our Social Media for updates. The school is on Code Red as we continue our investigation. Traffic is restricted in the area. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) April 4, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Traffic is also restricted in the area of the school at 10600 Riverside Dr. — adding to a slow commute due to morning rains. throughout South Florida.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.