Broward County

High school on code red lockdown as Coral Springs police look into suspicious incident

Coral Springs police are investigating “a suspicious incident” at J.P. Taravella High School, and the school is on a Code Red lockdown.

Police may be looking for a man in a gray hoodie who was carrying a tan bag. Police did say, however, there are no “Immediate threats” currently and encouraged parents to monitor the Coral Springs PD’s Twitter feed for updates.

Traffic is also restricted in the area of the school at 10600 Riverside Dr. — adding to a slow commute due to morning rains. throughout South Florida.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.
