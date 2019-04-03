He tried getting away from cops. Two days later his body was found in a canal, BSO said.

A man trying to get away from police lost control of the stolen SUV he was driving and crashed into a canal, deputies say. Two days later, his body was found floating in the canal, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said detectives confirmed that De’Andre Belim Jr., 25, was the man whom an Oakland Park deputy saw trying to break into cars in the area near Lauderdale Lakes just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Belim, BSO said, “ran away, jumped over a wall and climbed into the driver’s seat of a gray Ford Escape SUV,” when the deputy tried to stop him.

“Six minutes later, Regional Communications received a report that a vehicle was sinking in a canal near Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest 39th Street in Lauderdale Lakes,” BSO said in a news release.

Despite efforts from BSO’s dive and aviation teams, no one was found.

Detectives later determined that Belim was heading west on Northwest 39th Street and when he tried to turn south onto Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes he lost control of the SUV, BSO said.

”The Escape hit a utility box and guardrail, before it went airborne and landed in the canal,” deputies say.

On Monday, two days after the crash, a call came into Broward’s Regional Communications Center just before 9 a.m. reporting that there was a body in the canal near Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest 39th Street.

After divers recovered the body, the Oakland Park deputy who initially spotted Belim confirmed that it was the same person.

BSO said the Escape that Belim was in was reported stolen from Lauderdale Lakes on Friday, March 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Anthony Morales at 954-321-4840 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS(8477).