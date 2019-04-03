Broward County

Senior citizen who may have ‘an altered mental status’ has been missing four days

Gretchen Hollingsworth
Gretchen Hollingsworth wore a white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white shoes early Saturday afternoon when she was in the 400 block of State Road 7 in Plantation.

That’s the last time anyone’s seen the 67-year-old.

Plantation police say Hollingsworth “may have an altered mental status and is therefore considered endangered.”

Hollingsworth is five-foot-four, 125 pounds with brown eyes and short whitish hair.

Anyone who sees her or knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to call local authorities.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
