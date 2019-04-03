Senior citizen who may have ‘an altered mental status’ has been missing four days

Gretchen Hollingsworth Plantation Police Department

Gretchen Hollingsworth wore a white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white shoes early Saturday afternoon when she was in the 400 block of State Road 7 in Plantation.

That’s the last time anyone’s seen the 67-year-old.

Plantation police say Hollingsworth “may have an altered mental status and is therefore considered endangered.”

Hollingsworth is five-foot-four, 125 pounds with brown eyes and short whitish hair.

Anyone who sees her or knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to call local authorities.