Broward County
Senior citizen who may have ‘an altered mental status’ has been missing four days
Gretchen Hollingsworth wore a white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white shoes early Saturday afternoon when she was in the 400 block of State Road 7 in Plantation.
That’s the last time anyone’s seen the 67-year-old.
Plantation police say Hollingsworth “may have an altered mental status and is therefore considered endangered.”
Hollingsworth is five-foot-four, 125 pounds with brown eyes and short whitish hair.
Anyone who sees her or knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to call local authorities.
