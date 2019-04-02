Broward County
A Florida police department is warning people to take caution after coyote sighting
The Pembroke Pines Police Department is warning residents — especially pet owners — to be careful after a coyote was recently spotted in a residential neighborhood.
The large animal was seen climbing a fence and lurking around Northwest 15th Court and Northwest 83rd Way.
“Pet owners should use caution when letting out your pets, and humans should never attempt to feed or approach a coyote,” the department tweeted, including two photos of the coyote. “They are native to Florida, and should be left alone.”
Sgt. John Baker said a “call came reporting a coyote wandering through the neighborhood.”
“It’s not uncommon for wildlife to wander in,” he said.
The department is telling anyone to “report any emergencies” to 911.
