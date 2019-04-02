Broward County

A Florida police department is warning people to take caution after coyote sighting

Pembroke Pines Police put out a warning April 2, 2019, after a coyote was spotted in a residential neighborhood.
Pembroke Pines Police put out a warning April 2, 2019, after a coyote was spotted in a residential neighborhood. Pembroke Pines police

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is warning residents — especially pet owners — to be careful after a coyote was recently spotted in a residential neighborhood.

The large animal was seen climbing a fence and lurking around Northwest 15th Court and Northwest 83rd Way.

“Pet owners should use caution when letting out your pets, and humans should never attempt to feed or approach a coyote,” the department tweeted, including two photos of the coyote. “They are native to Florida, and should be left alone.”

Sgt. John Baker said a “call came reporting a coyote wandering through the neighborhood.”

“It’s not uncommon for wildlife to wander in,” he said.

The department is telling anyone to “report any emergencies” to 911.

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  

Read Next

Doctor, daughter with special needs die in apparent murder-suicide at Hard Rock casino

Broward County

Doctor, daughter with special needs die in apparent murder-suicide at Hard Rock casino

A father and daughter were found dead over the weekend in a parking lot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood after what police say was an apparent murder-suicide, a tribe spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BROWARD COUNTY
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service