A Florida police department is warning people to take caution after coyote sighting

Pembroke Pines Police put out a warning April 2, 2019, after a coyote was spotted in a residential neighborhood. Pembroke Pines police

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is warning residents — especially pet owners — to be careful after a coyote was recently spotted in a residential neighborhood.

The large animal was seen climbing a fence and lurking around Northwest 15th Court and Northwest 83rd Way.

“Pet owners should use caution when letting out your pets, and humans should never attempt to feed or approach a coyote,” the department tweeted, including two photos of the coyote. “They are native to Florida, and should be left alone.”

Sgt. John Baker said a “call came reporting a coyote wandering through the neighborhood.”

“It’s not uncommon for wildlife to wander in,” he said.

The department is telling anyone to “report any emergencies” to 911.

