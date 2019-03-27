Broward County

Person of interest in massage parlor homicide now charged with first degree murder

By David J. Neal

March 27, 2019 09:29 AM

Jacob Fought
Jacob Fought Broward Sheriff's Office
Jacob Fought Broward Sheriff's Office

A man has been charged with the murder of a Boca Raton woman at her place of work, an Oakland Park massage parlor.

Jacob Fought, 31, was arrested Tuesday on a first degree murder charge while walking in Lauderhill near Commercial Boulevard and University Drive, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Thursday, BSO said, a woman arriving for work at the Bing Bing Spa, 771 W. Oakland Park Blvd., found the body of 45-year-old Boca Raton resident Daying Li. A picture of Fought in a dashiki was released that night as a “possible customer who might have last seen the victim alive.”

Jacob in dashiki.JPG
Surveillance camera stills of Jacob Fought at the Bing Bing Spa released last week when BSO considered him a person of interest
Broward Sheriff's Office

Fought’s on probation after pleading guilty to grand theft, grand theft auto and burglary in 2017. As he left Zoo Fitness Center in Boynton Beach after a 15-minute workout, according to the arrest report, “he saw a basket of keys as he was leaving. Fought stated since he did not have a car, he thought it would be a good idea at the time to take a random set of keys from the basket...he then went into the parking lot with his selected keys from the key basket and started to click the clicker....the clicker unlocked a white Lexus...”

Anyone with information on this case can contact BSO Det. Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

Read Next

crime

‘I am truly sorry:’ Robert Kraft issues his first statement after prostitution charge

Read Next

crime

How did cops get cameras into massage parlor that Kraft allegedly visited? ‘Tactical ruse’

Read Next

politics-government

Cindy Yang helped Chinese tech stars get $50K photos with Trump. Who paid?

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  