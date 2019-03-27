Person of interest in massage parlor homicide now charged with first degree murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a Boca Raton woman at her place of work, an Oakland Park massage parlor.
Jacob Fought, 31, was arrested Tuesday on a first degree murder charge while walking in Lauderhill near Commercial Boulevard and University Drive, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
Thursday, BSO said, a woman arriving for work at the Bing Bing Spa, 771 W. Oakland Park Blvd., found the body of 45-year-old Boca Raton resident Daying Li. A picture of Fought in a dashiki was released that night as a “possible customer who might have last seen the victim alive.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Fought’s on probation after pleading guilty to grand theft, grand theft auto and burglary in 2017. As he left Zoo Fitness Center in Boynton Beach after a 15-minute workout, according to the arrest report, “he saw a basket of keys as he was leaving. Fought stated since he did not have a car, he thought it would be a good idea at the time to take a random set of keys from the basket...he then went into the parking lot with his selected keys from the key basket and started to click the clicker....the clicker unlocked a white Lexus...”
Anyone with information on this case can contact BSO Det. Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.
Comments