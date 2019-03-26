Car burglars hit 9 cars at a condominium. They stole paper, but not the green kind

Car burglars broke into cars and stole items most car owners hope they never have to get out of the glove compartment, Wilton Manors police said.
After robbers smashed windows on nine cars parked in front of the condominium building at 2124 NE Fifth Ave., they took owner’s manuals and vehicle registrations. The thefts took place between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday.
Police took the opportunity to remind folks to take valuables and identity information out of their cars. Also, cops requested anyone with information about these burglaries or video contact Det. Patrick Newton at 954-390-2150 or via email at pnewton@wmpd.org.
