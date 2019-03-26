Broward County

Car burglars hit 9 cars at a condominium. They stole paper, but not the green kind

By David J. Neal

March 26, 2019 10:48 AM

David J. Neal dneal@MiamiHerald.com
David J. Neal dneal@MiamiHerald.com

Car burglars broke into cars and stole items most car owners hope they never have to get out of the glove compartment, Wilton Manors police said.

After robbers smashed windows on nine cars parked in front of the condominium building at 2124 NE Fifth Ave., they took owner’s manuals and vehicle registrations. The thefts took place between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday.

Police took the opportunity to remind folks to take valuables and identity information out of their cars. Also, cops requested anyone with information about these burglaries or video contact Det. Patrick Newton at 954-390-2150 or via email at pnewton@wmpd.org.

Related stories from Miami Herald

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  