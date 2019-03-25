Broward County

Scores of therapists gear up, give free services after two Parkland suicides

By Monique O. Madan

March 25, 2019 02:53 PM

Estudiantes se abrazan llorando a sus padres tras la masacre en la escuela secundaria de Parkland donde murieron 17 personas el 14 de febrero del 2018.
Estudiantes se abrazan llorando a sus padres tras la masacre en la escuela secundaria de Parkland donde murieron 17 personas el 14 de febrero del 2018. John McCall AP
Estudiantes se abrazan llorando a sus padres tras la masacre en la escuela secundaria de Parkland donde murieron 17 personas el 14 de febrero del 2018. John McCall AP

After the news that two Parkland shooting survivors killed themselves within a week’s span, scores of South Florida therapists are rallying up and volunteering their time to offer free services to the community.

Below is a growing list of local resources on the ground for those in need; it will be continuously updated.

THERAPY

Trauma-trained therapists — all of whom are part of the network Professionals United for Parkland — are volunteering their time during spring break at several Broward County locations. Children and their parents can walk in for unlimited sessions or just hang around and participate in planned activities. Here are the locations:

Coral Springs Museum of Art —2855 Coral Springs Drive— will be open from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 954-340-5000.

55901783_371596323682505_4764288070470074368_n.jpg

The Broward County Resiliency Center (BCRC) at Pines Trail Park Amphitheater, at 10561 Trails End, has clinicians available from noon to 7 p.m.. daily until April 1. Call 954-684-4265.

55752485_2218400324887165_318176438622617600_n.jpg

Eagles’ Haven at 5655 Coral Ridge Drive is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 954-203-4249.

55770084_10157271270067235_78581593525977088_n.jpg

EVENTS

Parkland MSD Community Peer Support Event, Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel, Tuesday April 2 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 11775 Heron Bay Boulevard in Coral Springs

According to organizers, “the event will provide outreach to the Parkland Marjory Stoneman Douglas (“MSD”) school community members — victims’ families, survivors and responders —from September 11, Columbine, and Vegas communities focused on peer support and other means of healing by sharing our experiences.”

Below are the speakers:

Fred Guttenberg

Father of Jaime Guttenberg killed on 2/14/18 at MSD in Parkland, FL and brother of Michael Guttenberg, a fallen 9/11 first responder

Mike Dempsey

Survivor of the World Trade Center attack on 9/11 and Vegas shooting on 10/1/17

Reverend Bill Minson

Chaplain for 9/11, Vegas and Parkland

Heather Martin

Columbine shooting survivor and founder of the Rebels Project

Barbara Poma

CEO and Executive Director of onePULSE Foundation

Mary Fetchet

Mother of Bradley Fetchet, 2 WTC, 89th floor killed on 9/11/01 & co-founder of VOS11

Jake Campbell

Son of Jill Maurer-Campbell, 2 WTC, 78th floor killed on 9/11/01

Nelba Marquez-Greene

Founder of The Ana Grace Project, in honor of her daughter Ana Márquez-Greene, killed at Sandy Hook on 12/14/12

Natalie Gutman

Israeli terrorist-attack survivor, representing Strength to Strength

Edie Lutnick

Sister of Gary Lutnick, 1 WTC, 104th floor killed on 9/11/01 & President & CEO, Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

Anthony Gardner

SVP, Government & Community Affairs, National September 11 Memorial & Museum and brother of Harvey Joseph Gardner (1 WTC, 83rd Floor) killed on 9/11/01

CALL FOR HELP

Broward County Public Schools is advising parents who feel their child is at risk to call the following:

2-1-1

Parkland Cares, 954-740-MSD1 (6731)

Henderson Behavioral Health, Crisis Services

954-677-3113 Option 3

Crisis Text Line: Text “FL” to 741741 for a live counselor

Monique O. Madan

Monique O. Madan covers breaking news and immigration; she previously covered local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a 2018-2019 Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. Madan was on the award-winning team that earned first place for its 2018 breaking news coverage of the bridge collapse at Florida International University. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston.

  Comments  