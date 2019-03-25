Scores of therapists gear up, give free services after two Parkland suicides

After the news that two Parkland shooting survivors killed themselves within a week’s span, scores of South Florida therapists are rallying up and volunteering their time to offer free services to the community.
Below is a growing list of local resources on the ground for those in need; it will be continuously updated.
THERAPY
Trauma-trained therapists — all of whom are part of the network Professionals United for Parkland — are volunteering their time during spring break at several Broward County locations. Children and their parents can walk in for unlimited sessions or just hang around and participate in planned activities. Here are the locations:
▪ Coral Springs Museum of Art —2855 Coral Springs Drive— will be open from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 954-340-5000.
▪ The Broward County Resiliency Center (BCRC) at Pines Trail Park Amphitheater, at 10561 Trails End, has clinicians available from noon to 7 p.m.. daily until April 1. Call 954-684-4265.
▪ Eagles’ Haven at 5655 Coral Ridge Drive is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 954-203-4249.
EVENTS
▪ Parkland MSD Community Peer Support Event, Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel, Tuesday April 2 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 11775 Heron Bay Boulevard in Coral Springs
According to organizers, “the event will provide outreach to the Parkland Marjory Stoneman Douglas (“MSD”) school community members — victims’ families, survivors and responders —from September 11, Columbine, and Vegas communities focused on peer support and other means of healing by sharing our experiences.”
Below are the speakers:
Fred Guttenberg
Father of Jaime Guttenberg killed on 2/14/18 at MSD in Parkland, FL and brother of Michael Guttenberg, a fallen 9/11 first responder
Mike Dempsey
Survivor of the World Trade Center attack on 9/11 and Vegas shooting on 10/1/17
Reverend Bill Minson
Chaplain for 9/11, Vegas and Parkland
Heather Martin
Columbine shooting survivor and founder of the Rebels Project
Barbara Poma
CEO and Executive Director of onePULSE Foundation
Mary Fetchet
Mother of Bradley Fetchet, 2 WTC, 89th floor killed on 9/11/01 & co-founder of VOS11
Jake Campbell
Son of Jill Maurer-Campbell, 2 WTC, 78th floor killed on 9/11/01
Nelba Marquez-Greene
Founder of The Ana Grace Project, in honor of her daughter Ana Márquez-Greene, killed at Sandy Hook on 12/14/12
Natalie Gutman
Israeli terrorist-attack survivor, representing Strength to Strength
Edie Lutnick
Sister of Gary Lutnick, 1 WTC, 104th floor killed on 9/11/01 & President & CEO, Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund
Anthony Gardner
SVP, Government & Community Affairs, National September 11 Memorial & Museum and brother of Harvey Joseph Gardner (1 WTC, 83rd Floor) killed on 9/11/01
CALL FOR HELP
Broward County Public Schools is advising parents who feel their child is at risk to call the following:
▪ 2-1-1
▪ Parkland Cares, 954-740-MSD1 (6731)
▪ Henderson Behavioral Health, Crisis Services
954-677-3113 Option 3
▪ Crisis Text Line: Text “FL” to 741741 for a live counselor
