Broward County

A 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and a speeding Lexus. Two survived the crash

By David J. Neal

March 25, 2019 10:25 AM

A teenaged boy died Saturday night near Plantation when the Lexus he rode in with two friends hit a car, a utility pole and rolled over, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Jonathan Guerra, 16, was pronounced dead on the scene at the 4900 block of Peters Road.

Driver Frailyn Rodriguez, 17, of Fort Lauderdale “suffered serious bodily injuries” and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center along with 15-year-old Taleb Suarez. Suarez’s injuries were described as not life threatening.

As described by BSO, “The black Lexus was traveling eastbound on Peters Road at a high rate of speed when it lost control and struck a blue Subaru. The Lexus then crashed into a utility pole and flipped over onto its roof.”

Read Next

business

Teens burned to death after 116-mph crash. Lawsuit blames Tesla for the speed and fire.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  