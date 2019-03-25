A 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and a speeding Lexus. Two survived the crash

A teenaged boy died Saturday night near Plantation when the Lexus he rode in with two friends hit a car, a utility pole and rolled over, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
Jonathan Guerra, 16, was pronounced dead on the scene at the 4900 block of Peters Road.
Driver Frailyn Rodriguez, 17, of Fort Lauderdale “suffered serious bodily injuries” and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center along with 15-year-old Taleb Suarez. Suarez’s injuries were described as not life threatening.
As described by BSO, “The black Lexus was traveling eastbound on Peters Road at a high rate of speed when it lost control and struck a blue Subaru. The Lexus then crashed into a utility pole and flipped over onto its roof.”
