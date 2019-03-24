Here’s how to get mental health support after Parkland

Broward County

Crossing guard Wendy Behrend wishes she didn't have to return to work on the one-year mark of when 17 people were killed in the school she helps guard. Seeing the media and the memorials brought back the horror of the shooting in Parkland.
The pain and the healing continues in Parkland a year after the mass shooting that claimed 17 lives.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, here is a list of resources from the Children’s Services Council of Broward County:

2-1-1 Broward: 24-hour telephone counseling and links to community resources. Call 211.

Broward County Schools Crisis Support: Offers family and group therapy. at Pines Trail Park in Parkland with appointments and drop-in service.

Trauma Counseling: Free help for anxiety, depression, grief and anger at several locations in Broward. Call 9549-677-3113 opt.3

Magellan Health Crisis Hotline: 800-327-7451

Chrysalis Health (Broward Behavioral Health Coalition) Kenjenique Johnson: 954-587-1008 ext.1051 (Submit referrals to referrals@chrysalishealth.com)

Henderson Behavioral Health Adult Mobile Crisis Response Team: 954-463-0911

Youth Emergency Services: 954-677-3113 opt.3

CDC Disaster Distress Helpline: 800-985-5990, or text TalkWithUs to 66746

Professionals United for Parkland: Connects to short- or long-term mental heath care at www.pu4p.org

Parkland Cares: Connection to community service providers at 954-740-MSD1 (6731).

South Florida trauma Recovery Network: Volunteer clinicians offering therapy.

