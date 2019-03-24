Here’s how to get mental health support after Parkland

The pain and the healing continues in Parkland a year after the mass shooting that claimed 17 lives.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, here is a list of resources from the Children’s Services Council of Broward County:

2-1-1 Broward: 24-hour telephone counseling and links to community resources. Call 211.

Broward County Schools Crisis Support: Offers family and group therapy. at Pines Trail Park in Parkland with appointments and drop-in service.





Trauma Counseling: Free help for anxiety, depression, grief and anger at several locations in Broward. Call 9549-677-3113 opt.3

Magellan Health Crisis Hotline: 800-327-7451

Chrysalis Health (Broward Behavioral Health Coalition) Kenjenique Johnson: 954-587-1008 ext.1051 (Submit referrals to referrals@chrysalishealth.com)

Henderson Behavioral Health Adult Mobile Crisis Response Team: 954-463-0911

Youth Emergency Services: 954-677-3113 opt.3

CDC Disaster Distress Helpline: 800-985-5990, or text TalkWithUs to 66746

Professionals United for Parkland: Connects to short- or long-term mental heath care at www.pu4p.org





Parkland Cares: Connection to community service providers at 954-740-MSD1 (6731).

South Florida trauma Recovery Network: Volunteer clinicians offering therapy.