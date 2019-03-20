Driver hit a woman and 3 kids and drove them to the hospital, cops say. Then she left.

Instead of stopping and calling law enforcement for help after hitting a woman and three kids with her car, a driver loaded them into her Chrysler 200 and drove them to the hospital for help, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
When they got there, she got out of the car and helped the woman in by carrying the injured 4-year-old inside. But then she got back in her car and disappeared.
BSO is now considering this a hit-and-run crash.
On Wednesday, the department released surveillance video from Plantation General Hospital of the woman in hopes of identifying her.
“Something that may have been resolved in a simple fashion has now become a larger issue and of even more concern to deputies,” said Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for BSO.
According to BSO, a caretaker was walking in the 2700 block of North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes at about 12:45 p.m. March 14 with three children — one of whom was in a stroller — when the Chrysler hit them as it exited a plaza.
The impact, BSO said, knocked the stroller over, but did not injure the toddler inside. But a 4-year-old boy suffered non life-threatening injuries, BSO said.
The driver stopped and told the woman she would take them to the hospital for help. Surveillance video shows the woman — who was wearing a Minnie Mouse tank top — pull up to the valet area, park, get out and go inside. Then she drove off.
“The suspect then returns to the car, and flees without leaving her information or calling law enforcement,” BSO said in a news release.
The woman also left with evidence — the stroller was still in her trunk, BSO said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Donnard Huneke at 954-321-4842 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
