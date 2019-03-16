Crews had to cut driver out of mangled car that crashed into a tree

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue on Saturday shared pictures of an early morning crash with a tree that turned a car into a pile of broken glass and metal.
The unidentified woman driver, who had to be extricated, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, the department said.
The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of W. Commercial Blvd.
“Crews did an excellent job extricating the driver,” the department said on Twitter.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The department also shared four pictures that show the car right up against a tree and firefighters working to cut the roof off.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
Comments