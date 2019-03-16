Broward County

Crews had to cut driver out of mangled car that crashed into a tree

By Carli Teproff

March 16, 2019 10:32 AM

A car crashed into a tree March 16, 2019 in the 1000 block of W. Commercial Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue on Saturday shared pictures of an early morning crash with a tree that turned a car into a pile of broken glass and metal.

The unidentified woman driver, who had to be extricated, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, the department said.

The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of W. Commercial Blvd.

“Crews did an excellent job extricating the driver,” the department said on Twitter.

The department also shared four pictures that show the car right up against a tree and firefighters working to cut the roof off.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

