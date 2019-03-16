‘Deputy Shaq’ talks shop with the new sheriff in town

Shaquille O’Neal may be best know for his skills on the basketball court — and let’s be honest, his height — but in Broward he’s known as “Deputy Shaq.”
This week, the 7-foot, 1-inch tall Shaq met with Broward’s newest leader, Sheriff Gregory Tony.
“Basketball legend @SHAQ goes by many nicknames, and now added to that list is Deputy Shaq,” the department tweeted.
In November, Shaq — who has a long list of law enforcement roles to his credit including being hired as a reserve police officer in 2015 for Doral Police Department — was named an auxiliary deputy for the sheriff’s department.
Donning a BSO T-shirt, Shaq tagged along for a Thanksgiving Day turkey giveaway with BSO deputies when they came upon a two-car crash on a highway. At the time, the department shared a video of Shaq comforting the kids involved.
Shaq’s visit to the station on Friday included pictures with the top brass and a meeting with Tony.
“Sheriff Tony sat down with Shaq and the two talked about the different ways law enforcement works to keep communities safe,” the department said.
