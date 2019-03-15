Broward County

BSO releases photos of suspected driver and truck in fatal hit-and-run

By David J. Neal

March 15, 2019 07:53 PM

Michael Green of Boca Raton and the Chevrolet Silverado truck that BSO says hit Grigoriy Berkolayko on March 8. Berkolayko died March 9 from his injuries
Grigoriy Berkolayko died last Saturday after being struck March 8 while crossing U.S. 1 by a hit-and-run driver, Broward Sheriff’s Office said. BSO released photos Friday of the driver it believes killed Berkolayko and his truck.

Boca Raton resident Michael David Green, 68, wore one pair of glasses on his bearded face and hung the other off his shirt in the picture BSO released. As for Green’s pickup truck, detectives think it’s a gray 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab. There might be front passenger side damage.

Witnesses told investigators Berkolayko was crossing North Federal Highway at Northeast Eller Street in Deerfield Beach when the Silverado, heading north, hit Berkolayko. After slowing down, the pickup swung left onto Eller Street.

Berkolayko died the next day at Broward Health North.

Anyone with information can call traffic homicide Det. Anthony Morales at 954-321-4840. Those who want to call but remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 can call Broward Crime Stoppers, 954-493-TIPS (8477) or go to browardcrimestoppers.org.

