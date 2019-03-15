New body cam footage shows moment when police captured Parkland shooter Nicholas Cruz

Body camera footage released Friday by the Broward State Attorney’s Office show the minutes after police captured Nikolas Cruz, the former student who carried out the deadliest school shooting in Florida, killing 17 students and teachers and wounding 17 others with a high-powered rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
The two-minute video opens with a shot of Cruz laying on the ground, with a Coral Springs police officer kneeling beside him. Another police officer, who’s wearing the body cam, squats in front of Cruz. The police officer sounds casual as he twists a piece of string between his thumbs.
The police officer wearing the body cam asks Cruz, “What’s going on? What’s going on today, bro?”
Cruz, who is handcuffed and laying on his left side, responds right away. “Demons, man,” he says.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
“Demons?” asks the police officer.
“Voices,” Cruz says, “voices.”
“Voices and demons,” the police officer says. The whir of helicopters overhead grows louder.
“Heard some voices,” Cruz says.
The police officer wearing the body cam stands up, and the camera points away from Cruz and toward a Coral Springs squad car parked by the swale.
Cruz’s voice pitches higher. “What the f---,” he says. “Where the f--- am I? Holy s---. What happened?”
A police officer tells Cruz to “shut up.”
Another says, “Just be quiet, man.”
Cruz’s is still talking. “What the f--- you doing, dude,” he says. “What the f---.” Cruz, no longer in the camera’s view, is panting and it sounds like he’s hyperventilating.
The police officer wearing the body camera stands up and walks to his squad car parked less than a block down the swale. He reaches into the squad car and grabs his cell phone from the dashboard.
Cruz is awaiting trial on 17-counts of first-degree murder for the attack on Valentine’s Day 2018.
Comments