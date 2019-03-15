18-wheeler crashes onto I-95 from a ramp. Cleanup blocking 2 lanes as rush hour starts

Two lanes of Interstate 95 northbound through Broward County are blocked as the Friday morning rush hour begins after a semi-truck crashed onto I-95 from the State Road 84 ramp near I-595 in Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to Broward Health in critical condition.
Though the crash happened before 1 a.m., the extensive cleanup still had two lanes blocked and might block more later in the morning. Drivers should consider using U.S. 1 or U.S. 441 as an alternate route.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
