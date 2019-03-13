Broward County

Jewelry store owner and staff thwart robbery by beating up man, video shows

By Carli Teproff

March 13, 2019 07:42 PM

When the would-be robber walked behind the jewelry counter, the owner of the store jumped into action.

He threw a punch. Then another. And his staff joined in for the beatdown, video shows.

On Wednesday, Hollywood police released the video of the March 2 attempted robbery.

According to police, the man, who was wearing a tank top with arm tattoos exposed, walked into DHS Jewelry, 2897 Stirling Road, at about 2:30 p.m.

“As seen on the surveillance footage, the suspect enters the store and walks to a restricted area where gold chains are kept,” police said in a news release. “He then gets cut off by the store owner and a physical altercation ensues.”

The man ends up walking out of the store empty-handed. Police say he was seen leaving in a gray Honda.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

