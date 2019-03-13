Broward funeral home investigating report that it misplaced body of family matriarch

When the family of Norma Newman realized there was a stranger in her casket, they reportedly asked a funeral home worker if someone had counted her toes.
Newman, whose wake was held Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, was known in her family to have had four toes. So they knew a mistake had been made when they saw the woman inside the casket had all of her toes, and did not have a signature mole on her face.
“They said she has all five of her toes,” said Camisha Stewart, Newman’s granddaughter, according to WSVN 7 News. “That lady is not my grandmother.”
The family told WSVN 7 News that the funeral home admitted to misplacing Newman’s body. They said they have not received answers as of Monday, days after the funeral. Several members of the family did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Miami Herald.
“I just want to get this situation corrected,” said Richard Kurtz, the funeral director at Roy Mizell and Kurtz Funeral Home.
Kurtz declined to answer when asked what happened to Newman’s body, but said he would address the public following an internal investigation. But he said the family’s claims were not “totally accurate.”
“We’re on top of it,” he said.
