Cops search for fleeing captain after hit-and-run threatens to sink 44-foot boat

Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for boat captain suspected of a nautical hit-and-run that tore a gaping hole in a docked 44-foot boat on Saturday evening and is threatening to sink the ship.
About 8:36 p.m., a boat passing along the New River near the 700 block of North Rio Vista Blvd. struck the docked ship and did not stop. Photos of the ship show its stern taking on water and slowly sinking into the New River.
“The [sinking of the] back half of the boat is already underway,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Batallion Chief and Public Information Officer Stephen Gollan. “They are actively trying to pump it to keep the rest above water.”
No injuries were reported.
