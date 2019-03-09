Broward County

SUV slams into Broward boutique after chain-reaction wreck

By Martin Vassolo

March 09, 2019 04:54 PM

A 60-year-old woman was hospitalized with minor injuries after a chain-reaction car wreck sent her vehicle careening into a glass storefront in Lauderdale Lakes.

The woman, whose name was not released, had been driving west on Oakland Park Boulevard about 3:30 p.m. Saturday when she lost control of her Nissan Rogue and crashed into Anna’s Fashion, a clothing store at 3245 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue took the woman to Florida Medical Center for treatment to chest injuries she suffered when her car air bag went off.

No other injuries were reported. BSO deputies are investigating the crash.

