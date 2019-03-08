Senior citizen with dementia missing from assisted living facility

Frantz Guillaume has 73 years of age, a cell phone and dementia. And Guillaume hasn’t been seen since 8 a.m. at his Pembroke Pines assisted living facility.
Pembroke Pines police want the public’s help.
Guillaume is 5-foot-7, 120 pounds and was wearing a light blue striped shirt. He lives at Betsy’s Loving Home, 309 SW 68th Ave., in Pembroke Pines.
His cell phone last pinged Friday in the North Miami Beach area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 163rd Street. Pines cops say he might be headed to one of the places he worked, News Cafe at Eighth Street and Ocean Drive, or Epicure Market. Epicure used to be on Alton Road between 17th Avenue and Lincoln Road. The space is still there, but empty as Epicure never reopened after Hurricane Irma hit in September 2017.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Anyone with any information about where Guillaume is can call 911 or 954-431-2200.
Comments