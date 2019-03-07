Cops are looking for ‘Miss Sally.’ Know her? Don’t worry, she’s not in trouble

A Broward Sheriff’s deputy is hoping to hear from an 87-year-old woman who he helped on a United flight from Denver to Fort Lauderdale.
The chance meeting happened about an hour after takeoff on Flight 1812 when a flight attendant went on the plane’s loudspeaker and asked for someone who has medical training, BSO said in a post. It was not clear what day the flight was.
Sgt. Brian Nicoletti, who was traveling alone after a hunting trip with his eldest son, answered the call.
Nicoletti, according to the post, was taken to ‘Miss Sally,’ who had a cut on her leg.
“She discovered the injury when her foot started getting cold,” the post said. “Sgt. Nicoletti noticed her entire pant leg was soaked; her shoe filling with blood. Miss Sally was taking blood thinners, which prevented the cut from closing.”
Nicoletti used hydrogen peroxide to clean the wound and then “manufactured an absorbent pad from cocktail napkins and used one of his long, military-grade socks to hold the pad in place, putting pressure on the wound, and stopping the bleed.”
To thank Nicoletti, Miss Sally gave him a kiss on the cheek, BSO said.
“Unfortunately, Miss Sally and Sgt. Nicoletti did not get to exchange contact information, but he would love to see how she’s doing,” the department wrote.
