Broward County

Report: Scott Israel files lawsuit challenging his removal as Broward Sheriff

By David J. Neal

March 07, 2019 09:28 AM

Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, shown here, filed a legal challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis authority to remove him from office.
Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, shown here, filed a legal challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis authority to remove him from office. Carline Jean Sun Sentinel
Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, shown here, filed a legal challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis authority to remove him from office. Carline Jean Sun Sentinel

Broward County’s last elected Sheriff, Scott Israel, filed a lawsuit Thursday morning that says Florida Governor Ron DeSantis overstepped his power in removing Israel from office in January.

This was first reported in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

DeSantis’ action on Jan. 11 followed anger over actions and inaction by Broward Sheriff’s Office staff before and during the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 14 children and three adults. DeSantis replaced Israel with Gregory Tony.

Israel requested a hearing with the Florida Senate, which can reinstate officials suspended by the governor, on Jan. 29. The Senate began moving forward on that Feb. 11.

Read Next

broward

Florida Senate to begin appeal process in Scott Israel’s suspension as Broward sheriff

Read Next

broward

Broward sheriff, suspended after Parkland shooting, requests hearing to get job back

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  