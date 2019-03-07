Report: Scott Israel files lawsuit challenging his removal as Broward Sheriff

Broward County’s last elected Sheriff, Scott Israel, filed a lawsuit Thursday morning that says Florida Governor Ron DeSantis overstepped his power in removing Israel from office in January.
This was first reported in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
DeSantis’ action on Jan. 11 followed anger over actions and inaction by Broward Sheriff’s Office staff before and during the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 14 children and three adults. DeSantis replaced Israel with Gregory Tony.
Israel requested a hearing with the Florida Senate, which can reinstate officials suspended by the governor, on Jan. 29. The Senate began moving forward on that Feb. 11.
