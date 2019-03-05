Broward School Board votes to keep Runcie in his job as superintendent

In an unsurprising show of support, the Broward County School Board voted 6-3 on Tuesday against the measure to fire Superintendent Robert Runcie.
Robin Bartleman and Nora Rupert were the only School Board members to side with first-year board member Lori Alhadeff on her proposal to terminate Runcie’s contract with cause, effective immediately. Alhadeff’s daughter, Alyssa, was among the 17 people killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school shooting last year.
Alhadeff told the Miami Herald in an email last week that Runcie has demonstrated “a history of poor leadership.” She updated her proposal on the district’s website Tuesday to include more detailed reasons for firing him, including mishandling the $800 million SMART bond program, deciding not to implement an independent office of the inspector general as recommended by a 2011 grand jury and not completing evaluations of senior staff.
“I recognize this is a tough convo we have to have today,” Alhadeff said Tuesday. “As board members our No. 1 job is to provide oversight and accountability for Broward County Public Schools.”
The board held the vote after almost four hours of public comment, which included 90 speakers, the last of whom was Runcie’s wife, Diana Runcie.
Runcie has been dogged by criticism for his leadership through events leading up to and after the Stoneman Douglas shooting. The Broward School Board has been the subject of several investigations, the latest coming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approved request to impanel a statewide grand jury to examine if school districts are in compliance with school safety requirements.
It was improbable that DeSantis could suspend Runcie from his appointed position, unlike former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, who was elected.
“Leadership is not in my view about cutting and run when it gets really tough,” Runcie said last week at a town hall meeting in Coral Springs. “It’s my responsibility given the fact that this occurred under my watch as superintendent, I need to fix it.”
Broward’s African-American community has largely voiced its support for Runcie, including the Fort Lauderdale/Broward branch of the NAACP and local activists and churches. Many came by bus to the town hall to rally behind Runcie, whom they credit for curbing the school-to-prison pipeline and increasing the graduation rate among black boys.
Runcie came to the Broward County school district as superintendent in 2011. In November 2017, his contract was extended for the second time by the School Board to expire June 2023.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
