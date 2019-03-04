He’s mentally disabled, suffers from schizophrenia and is diabetic. He’s also missing

Pembroke Pines resident Darryl Kilpatrick walked from his home around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of Southwest 15th Street wearing Khaki pants, a green hoodie, black boots, glasses and a black back pack.
That’s the last time anybody has seen the 53-year-old man who Pembroke Pines police say has been diagnosed as mentally disabled, schizophrenic and diabetic.
Both his cellphones are turned off. Pines cops say he often rides buses and might be heading for Oakwood Plaza, next to Interstate 95 between Sheridan Street and Stirling Road in Hollywood.
Anyone who knows anything about where Kilpatrick is can call 911 or 954-431-2200.
