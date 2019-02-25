Influential lobbyist Ron Book arrested on DUI charges

Well-connected state government lobbyist Ron Book, father of state Sen. Lauren Book, was booked into Broward County Jail Sunday night on DUI charges.

Book was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

An arrest affidavit wasn’t immediately available, but the 66-year-old Book was charged with DUI, first offense; DUI with damage to another’s property or person; and refusal to submit to a DUI test.

Broward County Jail records say Book was posting $1,500 bond Monday.

In the last 10 years, Book has received several traffic citations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but been convicted on only four: speeding by going 46 mph in a 30 mph zone; not using a turn signal; not wearing a seat belt; and going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. His fines paid total $783.

Book has been chairman of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust since 2004, and has been a fixture in the state capital over four decades.

