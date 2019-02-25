Off-duty deputy stabbed by woman’s ex-boyfriend at condominium community, BSO says

Apparent domestic violence sent an off-duty deputy to Broward Health Trauma Center with a police escort early Monday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
BSO says that around 3:30 a.m., the deputy was stabbed by a woman’s former boyfriend at her home in the Sommerset Apartments Lauderdale Lakes condominium community in the 2700 block of Sommerset Drive.
The off-duty deputy “suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition,” according to BSO.
This breaking bulletin will be updated as more information is available.
