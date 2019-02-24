Stabbing at Pride Fort Lauderdale Festival injures two people, police say

Two people were recovering Sunday night after being stabbed at Pride Fort Lauderdale Beach Festival, police said.
It was not immediately clear what led to the two people — who were not identified — being stabbed.
The annual festival, which wrapped up Sunday with a fireworks display on the beach, included a parade, block parties and other events.
Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for Fort Lauderdale police, said the incident happened by the main stage at 700 Seabreeze Blvd.
She said one person was transported to the hospital with a serious injury, but was expected to survive and the other person received superficial injuries.
Two people were detained. No other information was immediately available.
