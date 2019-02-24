Broward County

Stabbing at Pride Fort Lauderdale Festival injures two people, police say

By Carli Teproff

February 24, 2019 09:12 PM

Two people were recovering Sunday night after being stabbed at Pride Fort Lauderdale Beach Festival, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the two people — who were not identified — being stabbed.

The annual festival, which wrapped up Sunday with a fireworks display on the beach, included a parade, block parties and other events.

Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for Fort Lauderdale police, said the incident happened by the main stage at 700 Seabreeze Blvd. 

She said one person was transported to the hospital with a serious injury, but was expected to survive and the other person received superficial injuries. 

Two people were detained. No other information was immediately available.

