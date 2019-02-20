Broward County

Armed woman shot by deputy, Broward Sheriff’s Office says

By David J. Neal

February 20, 2019 12:30 PM

An armed woman was shot Wednesday morning by a deputy answering a disturbance call at a Dania Beach home, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

According to BSO, an 11:05 a.m. call brought deputies to a home in the 100 block of Northeast Third Street. They wound up in a confrontation with the armed woman during which BSO says at least one deputy fired a gun.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

David J. Neal

