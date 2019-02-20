Armed woman shot by deputy, Broward Sheriff’s Office says

An armed woman was shot Wednesday morning by a deputy answering a disturbance call at a Dania Beach home, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood with injuries that weren’t life threatening.
According to BSO, an 11:05 a.m. call brought deputies to a home in the 100 block of Northeast Third Street. They wound up in a confrontation with the armed woman during which BSO says at least one deputy fired a gun.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
