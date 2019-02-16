Wrong way crash on Alligator Alley kills 2, including an off-duty Miccosukee officer

A wrong way crash on Interstate 75, just west of the U.S. 27 exit on Alligator Alley, has killed a Miccosukee police officer and another driver, early Saturday morning.
The crash is still under investigation.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro Feola said Curtis Woolwine, 32, was driving westbound on the eastbound left lane of I-75 south in his black 2016 black Chevy Sonic.
The officer, Steven Greco, 40, was driving to his home in Davie from work in his black 2018 Dodge Charger around 5 a.m. when the crash occurred.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The off-duty officer, who had to be extricated from his car, was airlifted to Broward Health Hospital in Fort Lauderdale where he died. Woolwine died on the scene, Feola said.
FHP is investigating whether Woolwine, who lived in Hollywood, had been drinking before the accident.
Debris from the cars scattered over the lanes and grassy median, closing the roadway for hours.
According to the FHP, Greco was traveling eastbound in the left lane of I-75 South when Woolwine’s Sonic smashed into his Charger’s front end.
Comments