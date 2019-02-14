Woman arrested after cops say she robbed undocumented immigrants faces new charge

A woman who was arrested as part of a group that detectives said was targeting undocumented immigrants and robbing them is now facing an additional charge of home invasion, Davie police said Thursday.
Natalie Williams, who has been in jail since Feb. 7 on charges of robbery with a weapon, aggravated battery and kidnapping, was connected to a Jan. 12 home invasion in the same Davie trailer park where the other incident occurred, detectives say.
On Feb. 7, police announced the arrest of Williams, 34, Joshua Aaron Reiff and Andres Rafael after a man told detectives that he was kidnapped at gunpoint by a couple. He said he was tied to a chair and he was robbed.
“It is believed that this group is targeting undocumented immigrants and robbing them for their cash,” Davie Sgt. Mark Leone said at the time. “We believe that they target these undocumented immigrants because they are less likely to report being victims of a crime to the police.”
After news broke of the arrest, a man came forward and was able to identify Williams as the woman who came into his home Jan. 12 with a gun and robbed him of the $440 in his wallet, police say.
Reiff and Rafael were not charged in that incident.
