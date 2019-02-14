Former St. Thomas Aquinas volunteer hockey coach charged with child porn

A former volunteer hockey coach at St. Thomas Aquinas High School was arrested Wednesday, accused of possessing child pornography, after detectives found dozens of images of boys who appeared to be between 10 and 14 years old in “lewd poses or engaged in sexual acts,” the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
Nicholas Gullman, 32, was being held Thursday in Broward’s main jail on a $150,000 bond. He has been charged with 19 counts of possessing images that depict child sex conduct and one charge of entering child pornography on a computer.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they also found “numerous files of what appears to be surreptitiously recorded images from inside a locker room which shows a group of high school age males in various stages of undress.”
“Uniforms from a Specific Broward County private Catholic high school can be seen in the footage,” a detective wrote in Gullman’s arrest report.
Gullman stopped working for the school in early 2018, BSO said. Calls to St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale were not immediately returned Thursday evening.
According to the report, an investigation began in January after an internet service provider alerted detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Gullman, who lives in Lauderhill, was uploading images of child pornography.
Detectives were able to find about 50 inappropriate images of young boys. There were also several pictures of young children that were considered “child erotica.”
On Wednesday, armed with a search warrant, detectives showed up at Gullman’s home. Gullman denied having child pornography, BSO said.
During the search, detectives found several hard drives that had “numerous images of child pornography,” including short videos of children “engaging in sexual acts.”
They also found the locker room photos, which “appear to have been secretly recorded.” BSO said in a news release that “detectives are concerned that there may be local victims.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jennifer Montgomery at 954-888-5239 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
