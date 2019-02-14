DeSantis lays flowers at Parkland memorial on one-year anniversary, will attend vigil

Amid a steady stream of visitors to pay their respects to victims of the Parkland school shooting on the one-year anniversary, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, placed flowers at a memorial garden outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and said a silent prayer just before sundown Thursday.
DeSantis, who on Wednesday petitioned the Florida Supreme Court to empanel a grand jury to investigate any possible violations of state law by the Broward County School District, visited the school before he was scheduled to address the public at a 5:45 p.m. vigil at Pine Trails Park.
DeSantis joined some of the shooting victims’ loved ones at a gathering outside the Parkland school and added to a colorful display of flowers placed at the site throughout the day.
Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, whose leader DeSantis suspended for the department’s response to the Valentine’s Day shooting, stood guard outside the school and at the memorial.
