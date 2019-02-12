A wrong-way driver is dead and another shot in what cops think is a domestic dispute

A man is dead and a woman is suffering a gunshot wound in what police initially see as domestic violence blasting out onto a major Broward County road.
Coconut Creek police haven’t released the identities of the drivers in the incident they say crossed paths with an off-duty city cop around 8:45 p.m. Monday.
The officer, going west on Atlantic Boulevard, said he saw two cars heading east on the westbound side of the street. After swinging around and heading back east, he saw one car crashed in the median on a bridge over Florida’s Turnpike.
In that car was a woman who was shot.
The other car was found elsewhere, also crashed. The man driving that car was dead.
The woman was taken to North Broward Medical Center.
“At this time this incident appears to be domestic related,” Coconut Creek police said via social media.
