Police say alcohol may be a factor in car crash that killed man in Pembroke Pines

Alcohol might have been a “contributing factor” of a fatal car crash Saturday evening that killed one man and injured two others, Pembroke Pines Police said.
Twan Bell, 49 of Pembroke Pines, died at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood following the crash at the intersection of Pembroke Road and Southwest 145th Avenue, police said.
About 4:35 p.m., Bell had been driving west on Pembroke Road about when 69-year-old Man Tak Yu, who was driving east, attempted a left turn. The impact of the collision caused Bell to lose control of his 2002 Lexus SUV and slam into a traffic pole. Photographs of the crash scene show the SUV wrapped around the pole, its passenger-side door severely indented and the roof gashed.
Bell was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died there. Yu and his passenger sustained minor injuries and were evaluated by paramedics.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
“Charges might be presented based upon the final outcome of the Traffic Division’s investigation,” the police said in a statement. “It appears possible that alcohol might be a contributing factor of this collision.”
Comments