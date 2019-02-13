A remembrance of the victims from the Parkland shooting — as told by their classmates

Twelve months ago, 14 students and three adults were murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland. On Valentine’s Day.
The tragedy sparked a movement. Classmates and parents mobilized. They registered young voters. They lobbied. Florida and 26 other states and the District of Columbia passed new gun laws.
But the death toll continued during the year. The 12-month period starting Feb. 14, 2018 ends with nearly 1,200 gun violence deaths of victims 18 and under. Working with The Trace, an online nonprofit news organization that covers firearms issues, the Miami Herald and McClatchy wanted to commemorate them, and published Since Parkland, a series of stories on the year in gun violence against children.
More than 200 high school journalists researched and wrote short portraits of every victim.
On the anniversary of the Parkland massacre, we remember the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas — and share the portraits of them written by their friends and peers, student journalists at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Eagle Eye.
Alyssa Alhadeff
She was a caring sister, a loving daughter, a determined student and a standout soccer player.
She had a beautiful smile and a huge heart that could make anyone feel welcome. Her mother described her as the perfect balance — athletic, smart and sociable. Alongside soccer, she also enjoyed her debate class and volunteering at homeless shelters. Her kindness, warmth and contagious laugh will always be remembered by her friends and family.
Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, was shot and killed in her freshman English class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018.
Martin Duque Anguiano
He was raised in a loving, supportive family of seven. He excelled in academics and mirrored his loyalty to God in his friendships.
He was a dedicated JROTC member who dreamt of becoming a Navy SEAL. He was an all-around positive person, who displayed unwavering compassion and an abundance of kindness and generosity to friends and strangers alike. He could brighten anyone’s day with the childlike sense of humor that he was known for. He has been described as a “shine of light in the world.”
Martin Duque Anguiano, 14, was killed on Feb. 14, 2018, in a hallway at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Nicholas Dworet
He was a thoughtful young man with a passion for swimming. As captain of the school swim team, he could always be counted on to lead the team to victory.
He was a loving boyfriend, caring friend and cherished son. He lifted the spirits of those around him with his infectious smile and positive attitude. He was offered a scholarship to swim for the University of Indianapolis, putting him one step closer to achieving his dream of competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Nicholas Dworet, 17, was shot and killed on Feb. 14, 2018, in his Holocaust history class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Jaime Guttenberg
Through dance, she was the star; in her family, she was the spirit; with her friends, she was the joy.
Dance was the largest part of her life, and she practiced 13 hours a week. She once wrote, “I dance because it makes me feel possibilities are endless and limits don’t exist. Every time I leap, I feel as though I’ve touched the stars.” She was a straight-A student with dreams of becoming a pediatric physical therapist.
Jaime Guttenberg, 14, was shot and killed in a hallway while fleeing a gunman with an AR-15 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018.
Luke Hoyer
He had a contagious smile. A passion for basketball. An endearing fondness for chicken nuggets. Next year, he was going to try out for his school’s football team as a rising sophomore.
Reserved, he was so sparse with words he was crowned “the king of one-word answers” by a fellow freshman. But he wasn’t shy about making making people around him smile to match the grin he often wore on his face. Those who knew him appreciated his dry humor, loyalty and kindness.
Luke Hoyer, 15, was killed on Feb. 14, 2018, in a hallway at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on his way back to class from the library.
Cara Loughran
Her loved ones were uplifted by her bubbly personality and kindness.
Her Irish heritage shined through her elegant Irish dancing. After hours at the dance studio, she also enjoyed gymnastics and looked up to many female Olympians. She was a Disney fanatic and enjoyed superhero movies. She was a ray of positivity to everyone who knew her and never gave up when things got difficult. She had a laugh that left a smile on everyone’s face and in everyone’s heart.
Cara Loughran, 14, was shot and killed on Feb. 14, 2018, in a hallway at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Gina Montalto
She was a bright and altruistic young woman whose infectious smile brightened up the darkest of rooms.
Through her involvement in her high school’s color guard, Girl Scouts, and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, she had no trouble leaving a positive impact on others. She was a cherished friend and daughter. Her vibrant, free spirit was demonstrated through her passion for art and her love of powerful books.
Gina Montalto, 14, was shot with an AR-15 while working on a project in a hallway at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. She died at a local hospital the evening of Feb. 14, 2018.
Joaquin Oliver
On the morning of Valentine’s Day, he walked into school with flowers and a plan for a date with his girlfriend.
He was a supportive brother, thoughtful friend and beloved son, known for his loyalty. He was a brilliant writer, authoring beautiful love poems and thought-provoking short stories. He was proud of his Venezuelan heritage, his skills on the basketball court, and his diverse taste in music.
Joaquin Oliver, 17, was shot and killed on Feb. 14, 2018, in a hallway outside his creative writing class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He drew his last breath in the place where he found his friends, his love and his education.
Alaina Petty
After hours of sweating in the South Florida sun, her resolve to volunteer for Hurricane Irma victims never wavered. She dedicated her time not for the recognition, but for the knowledge that she was helping others.
She was strong-willed and determined, yet bubbly and bright. She had an enduring devotion to her JROTC class, and she wasn’t afraid to express her opinions or think outside the box. Her friends and family remember her love of crime shows, her dogs, Spanish music, and her country.
On Feb. 14, 2018, Alaina Petty, 14, was shot and killed in her English class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Meadow Pollack
To her family and friends, she was their princess. She loved the color pink, working out, playing with cats and living life to the fullest.
With a crown painted on her parking spot and a vibrancy that shined everywhere she went, she was unapologetically herself. Her boldness made her an aspiring lawyer, her determination made her the glue of her friend group, and her charm made her a treasure to each and every person she loved.
Meadow Pollack, 18, was fatally shot in a hallway at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida.
Helena Ramsay
Whether greeting everyone with a smile or fostering almost a dozen kittens, she was the friend to confide in, to goof around with, and to laugh with.
Her faith, loyalty, and kindness were her most notable characteristics. She loved K-pop and trying new foods. She was a member of the First Priority Club and Model United Nations, where she represented her home country, England. She accepted everyone, no matter their quirks, as she was secretly quirky herself.
Helena Ramsay, 17, was shot and killed in her Holocaust history class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida.
Alex Schachter
He was a musician, a car aficionado, an athlete, a friend, a brother and a son.
He had dreams of qualifying for DECA States and driving his father’s red Tesla. He proudly represented his dream school on his staple University of Connecticut hoodie, a gift from his late mother. However, his posthumous acceptance into the School of Fine Arts at the University of Connecticut would come both too early and too late.
Alex Schachter, 14, joined his mother in heaven on Feb. 14, 2018. He was shot and killed while seated in his desk in his freshman English class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Carmen Schentrup
She was a well-rounded individual; she excelled in academics, loved to shop, and enjoyed singing in her church’s choir.
She was admired by her peers as a National Merit Finalist and a straight-A student. She embraced her personality and never changed for anyone. She had an optimistic outlook on life and a bright future ahead of her. She was accepted to the University of Florida honors program and aspired to cure ALS.
Carmen Schentrup, 16, was shot and killed in her advanced placement psychology class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a week before her 17th birthday.
Peter Wang
He was a proud Chinese American who loved his culture, anime and basketball. He was an active JROTC member and a video game fanatic.
His dream was to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and become a pilot. When shots rang out as he tried to escape the building, he bolted to the door, bravely holding it open so others could get to safety. Faced with tragedy on the national day of love, he served his country, but not quite the way he’d dreamed of.
Peter Wang, 15, was shot and killed in a hallway at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018.
Chris Hixon
He was a decorated Navy veteran, an encouraging coach, a loving husband and a supportive father of four. Going into the Navy at 18 years old, he served until the age of 44.
He was loved by the students he coached and was a positive and inspiring role model to many. He was admired by his co-workers for being hard-working, dedicated and kind. He had natural leadership ability and an adventurous and unique personality.
Chris Hixon, 49, was shot on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where he exhibited bravery, heroism and selflessness. He died that afternoon in the emergency triage area.
Aaron Feis
He was the selfless, smiling face that would wave to students from as they drove into school each morning. He was adored by students and inspired the football team to always leave their hearts on the field.
Three years after he graduated, he returned to his Alma Mater to become a coach and security guard for the next 16 years. When he was not leading his team towards victory on the football field or securing the campus, he was at home with his wife and 8-year-old daughter.
Aaron Feis, 37, was shot on Feb. 14, 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, as rushed to protect students. He died later that evening at a local hospital.
Scott Beigel
He was a teacher, a cross country coach and a child at heart. He was always passionate about brightening spirits in the classroom and at the summer camp where he worked. He never failed to motivate a child to try their best.
He was dating his best friend from camp and looked forward to starting a family. He used his sarcasm to pass on wisdom to everyone he knew. He was only a first-year geography teacher, but he touched the lives of each and every of his students.
Scott Beigel, 35, was shot and killed on Feb. 14, 2018, in the doorway of his classroom as he scrambled to protect his students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
