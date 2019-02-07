Part of Broward judicial complex given all-clear after suspicious package investigation

The Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad has given the all-clear after part of the Broward County judicial complex was evacuated for a suspicious package investigation.
The area being evacuated and swept was originally identified by law enforcement as the Broward County Courthouse, but later corrected.
BSO said the call came in just before 9 a.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
