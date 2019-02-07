Broward County

Part of Broward judicial complex given all-clear after suspicious package investigation

By David J. Neal

February 07, 2019 10:00 AM

The Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad has given the all-clear after part of the Broward County judicial complex was evacuated for a suspicious package investigation.

The area being evacuated and swept was originally identified by law enforcement as the Broward County Courthouse, but later corrected.

BSO said the call came in just before 9 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  