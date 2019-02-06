Teen tried to get his phone back from a teacher, police say. The move got him arrested.

The teacher kept her students’ cellphones in a plastic bin during class time.
One student wasn’t happy with the rule, police said.
According to a police report, 18-year-old Tyrone Allen, a student at Henry D. Perry Education Center in Miramar, grabbed the bin and when the teacher tried to get it back, he pushed her away.
An officer saw the confrontation and attempted to arrest Allen, police said.
“As I went to make contact with defendant, defendant did unlawfully, knowingly and willfully resist, obstruct, or oppose this officer, a qualified and legally authorized law enforcement officer of Broward County,” the officer wrote.
Police did not release the name of the teacher, citing Marsy’s Law, a new amendment to the Florida Constitution that is intended to protect victims of crime.
Allen was eventually taken into custody and was charged with battery and resisting arrest.
