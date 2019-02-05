Broward County

This burglar had a busy night, cops say. Pizza shop video may be his downfall.

By Carli Teproff

February 05, 2019 10:31 PM

Zinncredible Pizza burglary

This suspect is wanted in connection with three nighttime burglaries that occurred in Davie and one in Hollywood on Jan. 29, 2019. In this video he smashes a glass door to the Zinncredible Pizza located at 4450 South Pine Island Road.
The man wearing a hooded sweatshirt walked up to the glass door, smashed it, went inside and grabbed the cash register, video shows.

He then quickly left, but not before his image was captured on surveillance cameras.

On Tuesday, Davie police released video of the man, who detectives say burglarized a total of four businesses the night of Jan. 29 — three in Davie and one in Hollywood.

Police said the video shows the man at Zinncredible Pizza, 4450 S. Pine Island Road.

The man showed up at the restaurant in a newer model Kia Sportage, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

