Broward County

A court ordered a boy be removed from his mother’s custody. Now, cops have to find them

By David J. Neal

February 04, 2019 03:31 PM

Nicole Rosenthal
Nicole Rosenthal Pembroke Pines Police Department
Nicole Rosenthal Pembroke Pines Police Department

A Pembroke Pines mother and 4-year-old son are missing as a court has ordered the boy be removed from her custody, Pines cops say.

Monday afternoon, Pines police released a photo of 43-year-old Nicole Rosenthal, 5-foot-5, 230-pound woman who might be with 4-year-old Michael Ramsey.

According to Pines police, Rosenthal left a voluntary program at the Susan B. Anthony Recovery Center. Though the program was voluntary, cops say, not complying with the program prompted Florida Department of Children and Families to get a court order to have Michael taken from her custody.

“All attempts to locate them have been unsuccessful,” Pines police said in a release.

The boy was last seen Jan. 28 with Rosenthal.

No criminal charges have been filed yet in this case.

Anyone with information on where Rosenthal or Michael might be can call 911 or Pines police at 954-431-2200.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  