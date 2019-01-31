Driver keeps 16 kids safe after school bus goes up in flames, officials say

After seeing her bus was on fire, a Broward County Public Schools driver managed to pull over and usher 16 elementary students to safety, fire officials said Thursday.
“She got those kids out with not a scratch on them,” said Van Schoen, a spokesman for Tamarac Fire Rescue. “We have to give credit where credit is due.”
When fire crews responded to the yellow school bus in the 8400 block of Northwest 61st Street, the engine compartment “was fully engulfed,” Schoen said. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Crews quickly doused the flames. Tamarac police made sure the kids and driver were OK, Schoen said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A replacement bus was sent to take the kids home.
Comments